BELOIT — Volunteers have stepped in to help at food pantries, assist with meal delivery for seniors and increase their giving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heroes, said Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) Executive Director Ellen Wiegand, can be new faces or those devoted to helping for years. During the pandemic about 40 younger volunteers stepped forward as some of the older and more vulnerable volunteers had to step away temporarily.
“Younger people working from home said ‘call anytime’ and we did,” Wiegand said.
Of those 40, 26 were brand new volunteers. BMOW’s total army of 400 volunteers continued through the crisis.
Blackhawk Bank, which has supplied volunteers since 1994, continued to assist along with more than 30 corporate partners allowing their employees to deliver meals.
Wiegand commended 10-year volunteer Cindy Mitchell and 26-year volunteer Shirley Bennett as an example of continued commitment.
BMOW volunteers also made care calls to seniors to ease their isolation and loneliness and delivered weeks worth of shelf stable meals in the event BMOW had to close.
At the Old Stone Church’s food pantry, 101 E. Union St., Rockton, Pantry Supervisor Donn Van Schelven along with volunteers Gayl Kelly, Phil Thompson, Sheila Bates, Diane Gleasman, Bob Newmann, Becky Northrup, Gordy Pierson, Sue Johnson, Wendy Eitman, John Herring, Mike Lichte, Dave Grutze and John Herring ensured people got what they needed. Each Thursday morning those who drove through the church parking lot were given about $100 worth of food. Toiletries, child and adult diapers and even cat litter was on hand for those who needed it.
“We were averaging about 65 people each week. Since the pandemic started we are up to 90, “ Van Schelven said. “The whole community jumped in. We have 30-40% more in donations.”
Van Schelven said the pantry has served people with job losses as well as single moms who struggle and those suffering from tragedies. One woman’s husband was killed in an vehicle accident and the next day she was diagnosed with cancer.
For Wendy Eltman, volunteering was a way to stay busy.
“It makes me happier than the people who come,” Eltman said.
Eltman often spread the word about the pantry and picked up donations from her neighbors’ porches.
At Caritas, 2840 Prairie Ave., the number of volunteers decreased but the number of hours the remaining volunteers contributed substantially.
Ingenuity also increased as the pantry moved overnight from a traditional model to a drive-through operation, said Executive Director Max Dodson.
“The test of one’s ability is when you are faced with the unexpected, and it’s been an amazing experience.”
