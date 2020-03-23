SOUTH BELOIT - An executive order issued in South Beloit will allow businesses that hold a "Pour Only" liquor license now will be allowed to sell packaged liquor to customers.
The order allows these businesses to sell packaged liquor on a temporary basis due to the terrible impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on businesses.
The sale of individual bottles or cocktails in cups will not be allowed.
Under order from the Illinois Governor's office, restaurants in the state can only offer carry-out food orders.
