BELOIT—Families Fighting Addiction is hosting two upcoming events to remember those lost to addiction and to support those who love them.
The Second Annual Overdose Awareness Walk will be held from 4—7 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Bar & Grill parking lot, 101 Maple Ave. People will gather in the parking lot around 4 p.m. and then begin the walk—crossing the bridge on Maple Avenue and walking along the walking path in Riverside Park. The rain date is the following Saturday at the same time, according to Faces of Addiction Founder Tracy Burtis.
The event is designed to help remember those who have been lost to addiction.
“We need to talk about the good memories. We don’t have to remember how or why they died. We want to remember who they were when they were alive,” Burtis said.
In addition to remembering those lost, the event is designed to stop the stigma of overdoses and addiction as well as mental illness as a whole.
Attendees are invited to wear T-shirts with pictures of their loved ones or to carry photos and banners. To keep safe, attendees are asked to wear masks and to observe socially distancing.
The event is designed to be a comforting time to bring people together.
“I have signs we made up as inspiration along the way for the walk,” Burtis said.
The Third Annual Faces of Addiction event with speakers is scheduled for 4—7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the outdoor area of the Rock Bar & Grill. There will be speakers from Beloit police and fire departments. Family members who have suffered from a loved one’s addiction will share their stories and Michael Bell, associate minister at New Zion Baptist Church, will speak about the In Touch Outreach.
The event will also feature an array of vendors including those from recovery and rehabilitation facilities, sober living homes and support groups. People can also participate in raffles.
Burtis continues to grow events with Faces of Addiction. She knows the pain of addiction. She lost her son Cody Burtis to a drug overdose on Jan. 14, 2017 and has since launched Families Fighting Addiction to offer support to families struggling with their loved ones’ addictions and/or loss.
She said parents who lose a child to an addiction get treated differently than those who lose their children to other sorts of health issues.
“You are treated differently because your child is treated differently as people think they did it to themselves,” Burtis said.
Although it will be four years in January since her loss, Burtis said she still has good and bad days and isn’t always sure which one is coming when.
“You will never get over losing a child to an addiction,” she said.
Burtis said she didn’t talk about her son’s death for a long time, but found she wanted someone to say his name. Today, through Faces of Addiction she tries to help comfort and connect other families who have lost a loved one to addiction with each other.
She also wants to educate the community on addiction and help eradicate the stigma of it.