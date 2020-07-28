Whether during a moveable feast or a pandemic, the trucking industry is one business that has kept the freight moving across the country. As long as products are being produced, that is.
With the coronavirus striking the nation hard, just about every business was impacted in some way.
For Albert Baum, an over-the-road driver of an 18-wheeler, early on times were leaner for his pocket, but since production has picked up again, so has his work.
Baum, who lives in Stephenson County, Illinois, works for a company, but declined to name it. He’s been a truck driver for 32 years, the 52-year-old said recently. He leaves on Sunday and comes home on Friday, usually working a 5 and one-half-day week.
When he’s on the road, Baum sleeps in his truck and patronizes truck stops, he said.
However, during the past months, “There were a lot of weeks I didn’t come home,” he said. “Most of the truck stops stayed open.”
That’s when much of the country was shut down and he stayed on the road traveling farther to pick up freight, he said. At the low point, his income was at about 60 percent of what it was before the shutdown. More recently, however, as business/production of goods has resumed again, his pay is up to about 80 percent of what it was, he said.
“I get paid a percentage per load,” he said.
But despite the recent economic roller coaster ride, Baum says he will remain driving truck. He likes his independence and not having to deal much with people.
“I’m not complaining,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.