Beloit and Janesville reported 708 new COVID-19 cases since last week as Rock County’s daily test positivity rate is now 30%, according to municipal data released Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
The news came as the CDC reported the United States has surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases.
Rock County’s seven-day test positivity rate is 28.1%, up 0.9% from last Monday compared to the statewide seven-day positivity average of 17.5, up 2.4% from last Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
In Beloit, 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Nov. 2, bringing the citywide total to 2,328 cases. A total of 16,156 negative tests have been reported in the city and 1,584 residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 883 negative tests and 291 recoveries since last week. Beloit has a mortality rate of 0.9%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 15-24—17%; ages 25-34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
In Janesville, 380 cases were reported since Nov. 2 as 2,830 cases have been reported among city residents. A total of 22,176 negative tests have been reported as 1,825 people have recovered, an increase of 1,080 negative tests and 305 recoveries since last week. The city’s mortality rate is 0.9%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
Around Rock County, 188 cases have been reported in Clinton; 445 cases in Edgerton; 273 cases in Evansville; 413 cases in Milton and 192 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 6,747 cases and 55 deaths as 52,269 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 4,413 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 18,797 cases and 55 deaths; Green County reported 1,224 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,184 cases and 39 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 4,360 new cases and 17 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 271,770 cases and 2,329 deaths. To date, 12,939 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 210,318 (77.4%) have recovered and an estimated 59,088 cases remain active, per DHS data.
Also on Monday, DHS launched a healthcare provider enrollment plan for preparation of a COVID-19 vaccine enrollment program, once it is available for distribution in Wisconsin.
“We are urging providers that plan on providing COVID-19 vaccines to enroll in the program as early as possible,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “The earlier we start enrolling vaccinators, the more prepared we will be when a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.”
In vaccine-related news, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Monday that its vaccine is more than 90% effective based on early and incomplete test results.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 13,489 cases and 201 deaths, an increase of 807 cases and 201 deaths since Nov. 6. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 17.9% and a recovery rate of 97.3%.
Boone County reported 2,637 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County 3,433 cases and 43 deaths, Ogle County reported 1,840 cases and eight deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,654 cases and 13 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Across Illinois, 10,573 new cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.4% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 10 million COVID-19 cases and 237,037 deaths, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website.