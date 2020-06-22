BELOIT — A total of 52 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the City of Beloit since June 1, and the city accounts for over 56% of all virus cases reported in Rock County since mid-March, according to municipal outbreak data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Of Rock County’s 791 confirmed virus cases, 448 (56.6%) of cases were of residents living in Beloit.
In terms of testing, 5,333 (38.9%) of the county’s 13,676 virus tests were conducted on Beloit residents. For those who have recovered, 163 (27.8%) of 586 recoveries in Rock County were Beloit residents, health department data shows.
The city’s virus demographics show that in Beloit, 41% of cases were Hispanic or Latino.
Janesville accounts for 258 (32.6%) of all Rock County cases, with 74 recoveries and 4,869 residents tested.
No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the Rock County COVID-19 death toll at 23 while hospitalizations increased from last week.
On Monday, the health department reported six COVID-19 hospitalizations at Rock County hospitals, up from four that were reported on June 19. Monday’s total is still down sharply from the hospitalization peak of 27 patients on May 26.
Four percent of the county’s COVID-19 tests came back positive, the highest mark since June 13 when 5% of tests came back positive.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,139 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 80 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 498 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 289 new cases and one death were reported on Monday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 25,068 cases and 745 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 19 new cases and no new deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,903 cases and 85 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 556 cases and 20 deaths and DeKalb County reported 524 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,921 cases and 91 deaths; Ogle County reported 236 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 248 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Monday shows.
On Monday, the IDPH reported 462 new cases and 26 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.
