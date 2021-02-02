BELOIT — Approximately half of all School District of Beloit staff have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the School District of Beloit.
To date, 432 staff have received the vaccine, according to Director of School Health Michelle Babilus.
A total of 93 staff members have declined vaccination, but school district spokesperson Monica Krysztopa confirmed the district was not requiring staff to fill out a vaccination form if they decline the vaccine.
“The only people who were required to fill out that form were staff members who wanted to be vaccinated,” Krysztopa said. “This was to let the vaccine provider know of the expected count from our district.”
The form issued to teachers and staff included an option to decline the vaccination, but Krysztopa confirmed the completion of the form was not mandatory.
“In an email to all nursing staff and the executive team on January 15, Michelle Babilius stated that this form is not mandatory to complete unless the staff member wants to be vaccinated,” Krysztopa said.
The vaccinations of district staff come as state guidance changed which teachers and staff were eligible to be vaccinated starting March 1. Prior to the change, issued last week, teachers and school staff were included in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.
Vaccinations were distributed by Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth prior to the change in state guidance.
Those who have already received the first dose of vaccine will be able to receive a second dose, Krysztopa confirmed.