Over 40% of eligible people in Rock County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 43.4% of eligible people have received at least one dose and 29.5% of eligible residents have completed vaccination. In terms of overall county residents, 36% of people in Rock County have received at least one shot compared to 23.7% of the total county population have completed the vaccination series. Most people over the age of 18 are eligible for vaccine.
Weekly distributions of the vaccine in Rock County have remained at over 5,000 shots per week since Jan. 17, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Department of Public Heath (IDPH) announced Sunday 71% of county residents to receive the shot were above the age of 65 and 32.2% were between 16 and 64. In total, 161,529 doses have been administered in Winnebago County and 68,310 county residents (24.05%) are fully-vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 24 new cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 15,312 cases and 167 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of April 17, the day most recent county data was published, 14,760 people have recovered from the virus in Rock County and 361 estimated cases remain active as over 77,000 negative tests have been reported.
Hospitalizations, last updated on April 15, show that 10 patients remain hospitalized in Rock County receiving treatment for the virus.
Statewide numbers show COVID-19 is slowly increasing in both Illinois and Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, 518 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 590,458 cases and 6,709 deaths. Wisconsin now has a daily test positivity rate of 3.5%.
In Illinois, 2,666 new cases and 10 deaths were recorded on Sunday, putting the statewide total at 1,302,241 cases and 21,663 deaths. In Illinois, the daily test positivity rate is 4.7%.
There have been 31,444,706 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 563,980 deaths from the virus, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. The site also says 209 million vaccine doses have been administered and about 25 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated. There have been over 3 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the world.