Rock County reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The state health agency reports Rock County has recorded 6,609 cases and 54 deaths, an increase of 232 cases and one death on Sunday. A total of 51,942 negative tests have been recorded, DHS data shows.
Detailed county-level data was not updated as of press time Sunday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 18,523 cases and 55 deaths; Green County reported 1,215 cases and five deaths; and Walworth County reported 4,117 cases and 39 deaths.
Across Wisconsin, DHS reported 4,280 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday. The state has recorded a total of 267,410 cases and 2,312 deaths. Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 77.4% and it is estimated that 58,119 cases remain active.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is 17.4%, DHS data shows.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 478 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Nov. 6, the last day data was available. In total, Winnebago County has reported 12,682 cases and 196 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 15.9% and a recovery rate of 97.2%.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 2,518 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County 3,348 cases and eight deaths; Ogle County reported 1,792 cases and eight deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,618 cases and 13 deaths.
Statewide, IDPH reported 10,009 new cases and 42 additional virus-related deaths in Illinois on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 487,987 cases and 10,196 deaths. Illinois has a recovery rate of 97% and a seven-day test positivity average of 10.6%.
Nationwide, there have been 9,808,411 COVID-19 cases reported and 236,547, according to the CDC COVID-19 Tracker website.