Over 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, as Illinois has administered over 4.3 million doses, public health data from both states shows.
A total of 2,148,882 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin as 1,340,704 people have received one dose (23% of the state’s population) and 761,027 people (13.4% of state population) have completed the vaccination series.
In Rock County, 35,761 people (21.9%) received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22,149 (13.7%) have completed vaccination.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,574 cases and 163 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 74,066 negative tests have been completed, as an estimated 116 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.2%, state data shows.
A total of four hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Tuesday, the day most recent data was made available.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 41,479 cases and 282 deaths; Green County reported 3,261 cases and 17 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,941 cases and 133 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 490 cases and two additional virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 571,220 cases and 6,556 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 52 admissions on Thursday as 26,994 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 6,390 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 40 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 28,714 cases and 443 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 90,979 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents as 33,467 people completed vaccination (11.78%) in the county. Statewide, a total of 4,375,171 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,325 new cases and 34 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,216,090 cases and 21,022 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been over 29.4 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began and the virus has caused 535,217 deaths in the nation. More than 75 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as over 40.9 million people who have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.