Over 10% of Wisconsinites and nearly 9% of Illinois residents are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, according to public health data provided by both states.
A total of 602,002 people (10.3%) in Wisconsin and 1.13 million people (8.9%) in Illinois have completed vaccination. Overall, a total of 1.7 million vaccine doses in Wisconsin and 3.3 million doses in Illinois have been administered since December.
Locally, Rock County reports that 29,756 people (18.2%) have received at least one shot of vaccine as 18,539 residents (11.3%) have completed the two-shot series. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 65,669 doses have been administered as 19,189 people (6.75%) have completed vaccination.
Rock County reported 13 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 14,482 cases and 159 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 40,944 cases and 278 deaths; Green County reported 3,190 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,875 cases and 129 deaths, DHS data shows.
Nationwide, a total of 90.4 million vaccines have been administered as of Sunday, with over 58.8 million people receiving at least one shot and 30.6 million receiving two doses, CDC data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 329 new cases and three additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 566,693 cases and 6,481 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 25 admissions on Sunday as 26,457 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 6,850 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.1%.
Across the state line in Illinois, Winnebago County added 23 new cases and no additional deaths due the the virus on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 28,470 cases and 444 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,945 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,372 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,075 cases and 75 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,122 cases and 76 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,068 cases and 14 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,198,335 cases and 20,763 deaths.
Per CDC data, there have been 28,771,749 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 522,973 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.