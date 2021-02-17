Outreach on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues as groups assisting seniors are working with healthcare officials to provide protection during the pandemic.
Beloit Health System has scheduled an additional vaccine clinic date for those 65 and older, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.
First doses will be offered to those 65 and older on Feb. 24 from 7 a.m.—6 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.
Community Relations Manager Megan Goggin said more vaccine clinic dates will be announced soon.
Anyone who is an established patient at Beloit Health System is encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
In Rock County, 22,472 residents (13.8%) have received first doses of the vaccines along with 8,656 residents (5.3%) who have received second doses and completed the vaccination process, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Over one million COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Wisconsin residents as 1,023,576 doses have been administered. A total of 12.7% of state residents have received at least one dose while 4.5% of residents have received two doses and completed the process.
In a partnership with DHS and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a vaccine clinic has opened in Rock County at Blackhawk Technical College. The clinic’s main aim is to connect those who might not be part of a health system or who are uninsured with the vaccine, but the clinic is open to all Wisconsin residents or those who work and study in the state. Tuesday marked the first day of operations with 200 vaccine appointments being completed.
Rock County Council on Aging Director Paula Schutt said the council has worked closely with the health department and various community organizations to reach elderly residents who might not be computer savvy.
“We’re really working to get the word out,” Schutt said.
Schutt added the council has partnered with home meal delivery programs to include vaccine and other public health information in pre-packaged meals for seniors.
“We’re doing our best and we’ve distributed flyers that way,” Schutt said.
Anyone in Rock County who is 65 years old or older who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can register through the Rock County Health Department.
The health department reported earlier this week there was a waiting list of 500 eligible residents waiting to be vaccinated.
If you have a regular doctor or clinic, they will contact you after you register for a time to get the vaccine.
If you do not have a regular doctor or are not insured, you can call to schedule a vaccination at 608-352-6727 or go online to co.rock.wi.us/publichealth. Once on the website click on COVID-19 information, click on vaccine information and request a form. Fill out the form for age 65 and over. You will be notified by email or by phone for an appointment.