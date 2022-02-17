BELOIT—For Beloit Health System’s Dr. Vijaya Somaraju, the future is bright as the infectious disease director predicted the COVID-19 pandemic could be in the rearview mirror by the end of this year if vaccinations continue.
Somaraju gave an informative talk to the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) on Thursday regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the evolution of the virus and what could lie ahead.
Nearly two years on, many are tired of the pandemic and the safety restrictions that come with it.
“I am hoping by the end of this year we should be out of all of this,” Somaraju said. “That is my prediction.”
But Somaraju cautioned that the pandemic may only be behind us if people practice healthy lifestyles and promote unity while getting vaccinated. She clarified her prognostication, saying that communities needed to reach 80% vaccination or have established herd immunity for the pandemic to be considered over.
Since 2020, she has helped lead the Beloit Health System’s pandemic response and has served as a key resource for getting information out to the Beloit community.
Somaraju also touted the three vaccines currently available in the United States as marvels of medical ingenuity while highlighting their efficacy and safety.
“We should be celebrating that achievement as a society rather than being skeptical,” Somaraju said. “That’s where the importance of letting people know the benefits of the vaccine comes in.”
In Rock County, 58.9% of residents are fully vaccinated as 60.1% of all Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 54.6% of residents are fully vaccinated as 63% of residents are fully vaccinated across Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Nationwide, 64.5% of residents in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
A total of 54.9% of the world’s population is considered fully vaccinated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). There have been approximately 5.8 million deaths attributed to the virus worldwide with 926,497 of those deaths occurring in the United States.