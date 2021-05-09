Wisconsin health officials have cut back on orders of COVID-19 vaccine as demand has slowed.
State health officials ordered 9,120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2,070 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,100 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to reports by the Associated Press.
There were 2,149,489 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 36.9% of the population, and 4,466,081 in Illinois who received both doses or 35.1% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths from Friday to Sunday. To date, a total of 6,003 cases and 170 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 28 people hospitalized in the county as of May 4.
Dane County reported a total of 46,091 cases and 327 deaths; Green County reported 3,620 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,286 cases and 193 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 308 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 603,098 cases and 6,904 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 587,795 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,133 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Sunday, the state positivity rate was 3.2%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 79 new cases on May 7. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.7%. The total administered vaccine doses were 191,578. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 32,927 cases and 472 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,664 cases and 72 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,812 cases and 119 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,413 cases and 285 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,076 cases and 81 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,733 cases and 81 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,354,967 cases, including 22,223 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 2-8, 2021 is 3.4%.