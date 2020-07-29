Those in the Stateline Area seeking a COVID-19 test have multiple options at their disposal as public health officials and medical workers continue testing efforts in both Illinois and Wisconsin.
But due to “ongoing limitations in supplies, resources and protective equipment” not everyone who wants a test will be able to get one, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
“At this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is not recommending COVID-19 testing for many people who do NOT have symptoms,” the health department said.
A map of providers and testing sites in the area can be found on the Rock County Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub at coronavirus-response-rockcountylio.hub.arcgis.com/. Residents also can get information about testing by calling 211.
Rock County
If a person is in the Beloit Health System, he or she can call their family doctor to set up a virus test. Those exhibiting symptoms are asked to call the health system’s hotline at 800-303-5770. A medical professional will determine if a person should come in to get tested at the Testing Center, 1904 Huebbe Parkway, in Beloit. The testing center is open from 9 a.m.—5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Health system officials stress that those with potential COVID-19 symptoms should call the hotline while non-symptomatic people who may have been exposed to the virus to contact their doctor for seeking a test. For more information, visit beloithealthsystem.org/
The Beloit Area Community Health Center offers free testing regardless of insurance status. Office visit fees may apply to those who are uninsured, but the health center welcomes everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
Any person part of Mercyhealth is required to obtain a physician order before receiving a COVID-19 test. For those with symptoms, patients are asked to call their physician or clinic or contact their provider through the health system’s Virtual Visit program at mercyhealthsystem.org/service/virtual-visit-now/
Officials from both health systems urge anyone suffering from a serious medical event or are having difficulty breathing that they call 911. Patients in both health systems should not have any out-of-pocket costs for testing if they have health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid. Both health systems will work with those without health insurance.
Lab results of COVID-19 tests take anywhere from one to two days.
Dane County
Drive-through testing is available in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00am—4:00pm and 8:00am—8:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Illinois
The Winnebago County Health Department announced expanded testing that started on July 20 and will run through Aug. 9 through the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Testing site locations will be in Rockford and South Beloit and testing times will be from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
These testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus—Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days a week from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will continue to test Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Rockford
July 30—Rockford Housing Authority (RHA)—Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Ave.
July 31—RHA—Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St.
Aug. 1—St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave.
Aug. 2—RHA—The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr.
Aug. 3—RHA—Buckbee Apartments, 4124 Harrison Ave.
Aug. 4—Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave.
Aug. 5—Winnebago County Housing Authority (WCHA)—Washington Park, 3617 Delaware St.
Aug. 7—United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.
Aug. 8—Boylan Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Dr.
Aug. 9—Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, 5921 Darlene Dr.
South Beloit
Aug. 5—WCHA—Robert Johnson Garden Apts., 1615 Blackhawk Blvd.