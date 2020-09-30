BELOIT—The Turner School District’s total enrollment is up, with more non-resident students than a year ago, according to preliminary numbers from its Third Friday count.
The increasing numbers of students will result in more than $3,550,625 in open enrollment revenue for the district for the 2020-2021 school year, according to Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
Its total 557 open enrollment-in students are coming from the following districts: Beloit, 500; Clinton, 8; Edgerton, 2; Janesville, 27; and Parkview, 20.
Wisconsin public school districts are required to count pupils for membership purposes on the third Friday in September and second Friday in January and report the data to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
As of this September 2020, there were 1,616 students attending the Turner School district. That included 557 enrolling in from other school districts, which is 49 more students than in 2019, and 120 enrolling out to other school districts which is 18 fewer students than in 2019, for a net gain of 437 students from open enrollment. That is 67 more students than in the prior year.
There is a total of 1,616 students attending the district, up 31 from the prior year.
Although Turner is gaining more students, it was a bit less than the increase from last year.
As of September 2019, the Turner School District had 1,585 students attending which included 508 enrolling in and 138 enrolling out for a net gain of 370 students.
In 2020-21, the Turner School District will receive $8,125 for each student who enrolls into the district and $12,977 for each student with a disability.
That will result in an estimated net gain of at least $3,550,625 for the district, plus additional dollars related to pupils with disabilities.