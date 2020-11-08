BELOIT—Community Health Systems Inc. (CHS) is encouraging Rock County residents to shop around for health insurance this year during the federal open enrollment period to take advantage of lower insurance rates. Rates for individual health insurance plans are more than 3% lower on average than in the previous year.
Open enrollment for individual health insurance plans began on Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. In Rock County four plans are available to residents including Dean, Quartz, Group Health Cooperative and Mercy Care. Enrollment specialists can help people compare the different plans, deductibles and premiums based upon their needs, according to certified application counselor and Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) social worker Mollie Gill.
Free assistance is available to all Wisconsinites who need help selecting a health insurance plan or finding out if they qualify for financial assistance. Residents can call 2-1-1 or visit WisCovered.com to find an expert who can work with them one-on-one or contact BACHC at 608-361-0311 to set up an appointment to speak to someone. Those at BACHC can do appointments in person, virtually or on the phone and a bilingual assistant is available.
To stay safe in light of COVID-19, BACHC has two separate computer monitors for enrollment—one a staff member can use and one for the person needing assistance. Both can view the same screen simultaneously.
If people cannot see one of the BACHC assistants during the business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m—5 p.m., they can reach out to Rock County’s local navigator, Kathy Duchen by calling her at 608-669-7440 or emailing her at kduschene@wisc.edu.
Individuals can also work directly with a licensed insurance agent to buy an individual plan if they choose not to use HealthCare.gov.
“You might be surprised to learn that you can find a more affordable option,” Gill said.
Individual insurance rates have, on average, decreased for plans in 2021. The rate decreases follow the implementation of a reinsurance plan called the Wisconsin Healthcare Stability Plan, which had bipartisan support and was fully funded by Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget. Insurance rates were increasing for consumers purchasing insurance on HealthCare.gov or through an agent before implementation of their insurance plan.
Additionally, 8 out of 10 people in Wisconsin who enrolled in a Healthcare.gov plan last year qualified for financial assistance to lower their monthly payment.
Gill explained there are tax credits people can receive depending on income to go toward their premium.
“Now is the time to take a second look,” said Edith Perez, bilingual outreach and enrollment specialist. “You might find a plan with better coverage or a better price.”
People can also adjust their income status throughout the year if their job situation changes.
Across Wisconsin, consumers have choices for health insurance plans to purchase.
In 2021, 63 of 72 counties have three or more insurance carriers for consumers to choose from in the individual market.