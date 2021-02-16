Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, almost a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to Wisconsin residents and about 250,000 Wisconsin residents have received both doses of vaccine.
To date, a total of 14,213 cases and 151 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring, according to data provided by the Rock County Health Department.
There were 301 active cases and 13,761 had recovered in Rock County. The positivity rate in Rock County was 21% on Tuesday. There were only 11 people in Rock County hospitals due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Dane County reported a total of 40,905 cases and 286 deaths; Green County reported 3,087 cases and 22 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,108 cases and 143 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 624 new cases and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 556,332 cases and 6,204 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 539,657 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 10,312 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 110 new cases from Feb. 13-16, the latest data available. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 3.7%. The total administered vaccine doses were 36,180. As of Tuesday, the countywide total rose to 27,986 cases and 425 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 5,866 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,078 cases and 109 deaths; McHenry County reported 23,724 cases and 259 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,915 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,981 cases and 71 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 32 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Monday night, 1,726 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 2,029,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,474,875. A total of 1,863,562 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Monday, including 251,373 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772 doses. On Monday, 40,354 doses were administered in Illinois.