BELOIT — One of Beloit Health System’s top doctors in the fight against COVID-19 once again urged Rock County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as uptake rates, while elevated from past weeks, remain lower than optima.
Internal Medicine and Infection Disease specialist Vijaya Somaraju gave a virtual presentation on Wednesday with the Rock County Public Health Department to address concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Rock County, 53.4% of all residents have received one dose of vaccine while 50% have completed vaccination. That number rises slightly when those unable to yet get the vaccine are removed as 61.1% of eligible Rock County residents have received one dose of vaccine and 59.9% of those eligible in Rock County have completed vaccination.
Rock County’s two largest municipalities, Beloit and Janesville, still differ drastically when it comes to vaccination rates. In Beloit, 40.8% of residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Janesville, that number jumps to 56.1%, above the county average as a whole, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
Somaraju walked through a timeline of how the COVID-19 vaccines were approved, stressing that no clinical trial or regulatory steps were missed even as the timeline for development was pushed from one year from five to 15 years, a typical timeframe for a vaccine to be developed outside of a time of emergency.
“We didn’t have the luxury of five to 15 years so all the processes happened at the same time,” Somaraju said. “No step was missed, and we have to appreciate the science behind this and how quickly the researchers and scientific world developed a vaccine without missing anything. We should be proud the vaccine was developed in one year. The scientific world came together.”
During her talk, Somaraju also highlighted the low number of side effects reported compared to the millions of doses administered worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated in the U.S. have suffered anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction, to the vaccine. As of Aug. 18, 14 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered and the CDC found 44 confirmed cases of thrombosis, a type of blood clotting, had been reported in the U.S.
“The benefit of the vaccine is so much greater compared to the people who had an allergic reaction,” Somaraju said.
She also touched on the contagious nature of the COVID-19 delta variant, noting that those with the original COVID-19 strain on average could infect two people compared to being able to infect an average of 6 people when a delta variant case is reported.
The delta variant has fueled a rise in cases nationally and across the Stateline Area.
Those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can visit RockCountyShot.com or contact their local health care provider to schedule an appointment.