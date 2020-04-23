BELOIT—An employee at Hormel Foods, 3000 Kennedy Drive, has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to an email from the company.
Hormel is seeking to ensuring all close contacts are identified and also quarantined. It’s communicating with team members including translating information into approximately 10 languages. All impacted team members continue to receive 100 percent of pay and benefits while they are away from work.
To date, out of Hormel’s more than 30 production facilities, it has voluntarily paused operations at three locations including Rochelle Foods in Rochelle, Illinois; Alma Foods in Alma, Kansas; and Don Miguel Foods in Dallas, Texas.
The vast majority of production facilities continue to operate with minimal disruption to the supply chain.
Hormel has implemented enhanced operating protocols including educating employees on the COVID-19 virus, taking team members’ temperatures daily, using masks or personal protective face coverings, having on-site nurses who are available to answer questions and advising team members as well as helping them get access to local testing for COVID-19. There is increased sanitization, updated policies and restrictions for visitors and business travel and expanded remote work options for team members where applicable.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, the company will continue to work closely with local health officials to ensure they are informed of what the plant is doing.
The company commended employees for working to ensure a consistent and steady food supply during the crisis.
“I would like to thank our inspired people who continue to show up, with a sense of pride and ownership, as they ensure our brands and products are available when people need them most,” said Beloit Plant Manager Jeremy Rummel.
