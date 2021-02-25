Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 14,355 cases and 157 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 72,257 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,821 recoveries as an estimated 281 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 18% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3%, data shows.
A total of 14 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Thursday, up from nine on Feb. 15.
A total of 24,958 Rock County residents (15.3%) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 12,333 residents (7.5%) have completed the vaccination process, per DHS data.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 842,818 residents (14.5%) had received one dose of vaccine and 411,717 (7.1%) of residents completed the vaccination process.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 40,191 cases and 272 deaths; Green County reported 3,110 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,815 cases and 126 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 840 cases and 52 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 562,151 cases and 6,394 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 61 admissions on Thursday as 25,954 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.4% as an estimated 8,430 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 42 new cases and two additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 28,263 cases and 436 deaths.
The Winnebago County Health Department reports that Winnebago County faced a delay of COVID-19 vaccine due to severe winter weather. A delayed shipment was received on Tuesday. A total of 2300 doses were received, including the 500 previously anticipated for the week of February 10, 2021. This vaccine has been prioritized for those needing their second dose, the health department said.
The state reports that a total of 40,083 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents representing as 10,491 people completed vaccination in the county. Statewide, a total of 2,440,950 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,912 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,226 cases and 112 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,987 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,078 cases and 75 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,884 new cases and 32 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,226 cases and 20,406 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 28,065,327 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began and 501,181 deaths have been attributed to the virus. More than 66,464,947 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 20,607,261 people who have completed vaccination.