While the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Rock County remains high, Rock County Public Health Department officials said Thursday the area is on the “back end” of the omicron variant surge.
In a media briefing on Thursday, Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said the county was experiencing a “steady decline in case activity” compared to past weeks when cases and virus-related deaths spiked.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but we are seeing positive signs in our daily case activity,” Zupan said.
Over the last week, Zupan said Rock County saw an average of 160 new cases per day, which is down from the previous reporting period. Active case numbers and virus-related hospitalizations are also dropping, Zupan said.
A total of 8,157 active cases were reported on Jan. 24 compared to approximately 7,500 active cases being reported on Thursday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached a peak of 77 admissions at Rock County hospitals on Jan. 14, and that number has dropped to 40 as of Feb. 1.
In terms of vaccinations in Rock County, 63% of people have received one dose and approximately 60% of residents have received two doses and 30% of people have received a booster in Rock County.
Those who have received a booster represent approximately 60% of those who are currently eligible to receive the additional dose.
The rate of vaccinations drops significantly when viewed by the municipality and school district in Rock County. In the City of Beloit, 48.4% of residents have received one dose while 44% of residents have completed a two-dose series, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Those vaccination figures in Beloit show a severe dropoff compared to the City of Janesville. Over 63% of Janesville residents have received at least one dose and 59.5% of residents have completed a two-dose series.
The disparity in vaccinations between Beloit and Janesville is also reflected across children within both school districts. In Beloit, 9.4% of children ages 5 to 11 in the School District of Beloit boundary area have completed vaccination compared to 18.6% of children ages 5 to 11 living in the Janesville School District boundary area.
In the School District of Beloit boundary area, 54% of people ages 12 to 18 are fully vaccinated compared to 47.2% in the School District of Janesville boundary area.
Vaccine data for school-aged children comes from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry and represents vaccination data aggregated by the geographic boundaries of the school districts and does not account for students who may live in a school district area but attend school in another district due to open enrollment, school vouchers and other programs.
The following is a summary of data from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 as tracked by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
In Rock County, 1,371 new cases and 17 virus-related deaths were reported in that time frame as the county saw a test positivity rate of 24.3%. Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, cases in Rock County have declined 39.5% as the test positivity rate dropped 3.9%.
Wisconsin reported 43,327 new cases and 341 virus-related deaths and saw a test positivity rate between 20% and 24.9% in that time period as 67.5% of people ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Illinois reported 78,069 new cases and 911 virus-related deaths and saw a test positivity rate between 8% and 9.9% in that time period as 70.6% of people ages five and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 2,105 new cases and 15 virus-related deaths were reported in that timeframe as the county saw a test positivity rate of 16.3%. Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, cases in Winnebago County have declined 47% as the test positivity rate dropped 3.91%.