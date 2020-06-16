BELOIT — Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School (OLA), 2222 Shopiere Road, will be holding in-person school this fall.
Last week, the Bishop of the Madison Diocese and the Superintendent of Catholic Schools made an announcement that their intent is to hold in-person class five days a week to start the school year, according to information from OLA Principal Trevor Seivert.
“Ultimately, we just want to be in class as best we can. Learning is better in person,” Seivert said.
Seivert explained that each school in the diocese will make a decision on how to operate based on its structure while following CDC and state guidelines. While some schools in the diocese are too large to socially distance, it shouldn’t be a problem at OLA with 125 students from 3-years-old through eighth grade and a student to teacher ratio of one teacher to 13 students.
OLA is forming a Coronavirus Response Action Committee composed of parents, some of which are medical professionals, and teachers. The school is also sending out a survey to parents to gage their comfort level with re-opening.
The committee will start work in earnest in July as guidelines are changing so quickly.
When OLA reopens, students will have their temperatures taken each day by teachers and parent volunteers. Those children who have an elevated temperature will have to stay home and have no temperature for at least 72 hours.
“We will encourage parents to take temperatures as well and if children have a temperature, parents are asked to keep their kids home,” Seivert said.
Other possibilities include teachers and students wearing masks or visors, although a final decision has not been made.
Seivert said students will likely eat in their classrooms and will be doing non-contact activities for physical education.
With 125 students, OLA is up in enrollment over last year when it had 109 students. It’s continued to increase enrollment for the past four years and recently gained more students after St. Peter’s Catholic School in South Beloit recently announced its closing.
“Even before COVID-19, we had replaced our outing eighth grade class,” Seivert said.
Principals in the diocese have met weekly since March and will meet throughout the summer as they consult local health officials to develop plans and protocols to reopen and operate each school safely. The diocese’s 44 schools are located in ten counties and over 30 municipalities.
