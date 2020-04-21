BELOIT — With school closed due to COVID-19, teachers at Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Catholic School are learning that having a successful classroom only takes a little creativity and patience.
From making chocolate rabbits with students online to delivering birthday presents to their porches and coming up with hours worth of instruction, Principal Trevor Seivert said his teachers didn’t miss a beat when it came to moving their classrooms into the cloud.
“They’ve spent countless hours creating lessons, video recording themselves, setting up Google Hangouts and Zoom classrooms and putting together information for the students. Moreover, since many of our families work during the day, the teachers are even available until 9 or 10 p.m. answering emails and phone calls to make sure all of our students are learning. It’s been remarkable,” Seivert said.
When the governor’s shelter-in-place order was issued on March 13, Seivert said OLA teachers worked through the weekend to set up online classrooms. On March 16 students came in to grab supplies and Chromebooks. By March 18, the school rolled out its digital learning model.
Seivert said it wasn’t without challenge. Some families had trouble with technology, some students weren’t doing their work and it was overwhelming for families to receive so many emails and messages in the beginning.
After several weeks students are focusing on the core classes such as reading, writing and math and receiving unique digital instruction in physical education and music.
Educator Kim Sheridan had the challenge of keeping her 3K and 4K students engaged. She knew her videos and worksheet packets would have to include hands-on activities to capture their attention. She incorporated lots of questions into her video lessons, knowing they would shout answers back. She ensured her art projects would have materials parents already had at home.
To keep kids as young as 3 and 4 years old interacting, she had them “paint” a bunny on Easter with chocolate pudding.
“When it dries it smells like a chocolate bunny,” she said.
Sheridan also delivered Easter baskets to her students and dropped off goodies porch-side for a child’s birthday.
Having her students out of her reach has had its challenges for both parents and teachers.
“You have to be so creative to keep them on track to write with a pencil and not a marker,” Sheridan said.
Other times Sheridan dealt with her dog sneaking into the lessons.
“She jumped in when I was reading a story. I asked her a question and she made a bark on cue,” Sheridan said.
Despite the challenges, Sheridan said it’s been a memorable time. She is saving all the texts and videos of her time with the kids and hoping to compile a special book for them. Sheridan, who usually has a 4K graduation ceremony with parents, is working on a surprise graduation activity.
“A relationship is as important as what you teach. They are tied to my heart. I miss them as much as they miss me,” Sheridan said.
Music educator Jackie Doyle found it challenging to instruct without instruments so she had students make their own out of materials they had at home. She promptly received pictures of students using plastic spoons, paper towel tubes, milk cartons and peanut butter jars with rice or popcorn inside to make a beat.
Doyle, a 30-year veteran teacher said technology was new for her. She is learning to meet face-to-face with students online. She’s also done a jazz lesson for the recorder online.
Most recently she asked students to grab a ribbon or scarf to swing along with the music to ensure they are listening.
Doyle said some of her families have three to four children, with parents working from home, which is a challenge.
“We are making the best of it and, so far, it’s a good situation. It’s forced me to do things I have never done before,” she said.
