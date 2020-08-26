BELOIT — Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Catholic School teachers and students were reunited during the first day of school on Wednesday. OLA, 2222 Shopiere Road, opened Wednesday with five-day-a-week, in-person learning with a variety of new safety measures.
“Kids can learn better in person,” said OLA Principal Trevor Seivert.
The school’s enrollment has grown from 109 last year to 153 on the first day of school on Wednesday.
Of its student population, 32 students came from the former St. Peter’s Catholic School in South Beloit, which has closed. The other new students are from various public school districts.
A variety of safety measures have been initiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school capped most of its classes at 16 to ensure social distancing while it allowed a 21-member class to meet in the larger library space and 17 students to meet in a bigger music room.
All desks were spaced 6 feet apart and stickers lined the hallways to ensure students keep their distance. Classes were staggered to eliminate passing of multiple lines in the hallway and a separate entrance and exit door will be used for recess. Classroom and restroom doors were propped open to reduce touching, and students and will all get their temperatures taken each morning. All staff and students are wearing masks.
All middle school students will stay in their homerooms with art, music and other elective teachers coming to teach in their room as opposed to rotating the students as is typical in middle school.
For the first two to three weeks students are getting adjusted to new routines including helping with cleaning and sanitizing in their respective areas.
Teachers will be determining if students fell behind during the spring shutdown and subsequent summer vacation. Students will undergo standardized testing in September to determine their skill levels.
Seivert said parents have given a lot of positive feedback on the detailed safety plan.
The students and teachers were glad to be together in person again.
“I missed my teachers and my friends,” said 11-year-old Alan Rodriguez.
“It feels good to be back,” said 11-year-old Natalee Lounsbury.