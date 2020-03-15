With Wisconsin’s primary election on April 7 and Illinois’s on Tuesday, election officials are encouraging people to be prepared, get registered to vote and vote early when possible.
“We just want people to be prepared. If they can register to vote ahead of time, now is the easiest time. Do it online or mail it to your clerk,” said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. “Be prepared.”
The deadline to register online or by mail is March 18. After that date Wisconsin residents can register at the clerk’s office or at the polls on election day.
Tollefson said the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is April 2; to in-person register to vote in the clerk’s office is at 5 p.m. on April 3; and to register to vote online or by mail is 11:59 p.m. on March 18.
If registering by mail, the envelope has to be postmarked by March 18.
People wishing to register online should visit www.myvote.wi.gov which is the Wisconsin Election Commission website. At the site, people can also verify if they are registered, view a sample ballot, see clerk information and request an absentee ballot.
“Go look at the site, see if you registered,” Tollefson said.
Proof of residence may be required if someone is registering online. If their information is in the DMV system and matches their address, it will work as proof of residence.
“If they have moved, they may need to mail in proof of residence with voter registration. The website will walk them through what they need to do,” Tollefson said.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, Tollefson said clerks are seeing an uptick in requests for early voting.
One change will be not sending voting deputies into nursing homes, which was suspended by the Wisconsin Election Commission as of Thursday. Clerks will be receiving instructions on how to service residential care centers soon, possibly through the mail.
“Everything will get taken care of. Our clerks got it handled,” Tollefson said. “We are going to have an election. It may not be exactly the same as we predicted three months ago, but it will happen.”
There are various voting options in the city of Beloit, according to Beloit City Clerk Treasurer Lori Stottler.
For the traditional voter who enjoys the excitement of Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Beloit’s nine polling locations.
City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said voters can register to vote and request their absentee ballot online at www.myvote.wi.gov or via the mail through March 18 at 11:59 p.m.
After March 18, voter registration will need to be done in person at the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office or at the polling place on election day.
Otherwise, voters can register and vote in-person absentee at City Hall with the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office through 5 p.m., April 3 if they want to avoid the polling place on Election Day.
The Clerk-Treasurer is prepared to serve in-person absentee voters on the first floor of City Hall beginning March 23 through April 3 at 5 p.m.
“We are discussing the best way to serve voters while limiting contact and preparing to create the best environment for the situation. Voters are encouraged to bring their own black ball point pen when coming to complete registrations or mark your ballot,” Stottler said.
According to information from the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, there has been a slight increase in mailed-in ballots. Thursday was the last day the office could receive a ballot by mail.
There is still early voting at the County Administration Building Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., Rockford, on Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m.—7 p.m. There will also be early voting at Harlem Township Offices 819 Melbourne Ave., Machesney Park on Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, March 17, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
