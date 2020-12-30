ROCKTON TOWNSHIP—Nygren Wetlands celebrated its 20th anniversary in December of 2020 with online festivities designed to pay homage to its past and drum up funds to repair a collapsed berm and replace several failed culverts.
As part of the virtual shindig, each of the 175 event attendees received “A Great Beginning” celebration kit containing a pack of wildflower seeds, a wine glass, a bottle of sparkling cider and a bundt cake, all delivered to the homes of participants prior to the online event, Dec. 8.
In 2000, the Natural Land Institute purchased the 721-acre wildlife habitat at 3190 W. Rockton Road thanks to a generous donation made in the will of Carl Nygren. The Nygren Wetlands Preserve was named in honor of Carl and Myrna Nygren.
On the evening of the celebration, participants logged online at the appointed time and were welcomed by Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute Kerry Leigh. Hosts watched over several chat rooms letting guests “hang out” before the main event began.
Funds raised via “The Great Beginning” were being earmarked for two special projects to rebuild water control systems—rebuilding two large berms that have collapsed and replacing several failed culverts. Both projects will help restore water levels and water flow which in turn will have a positive impact on the wildlife and people who visit.
“Donating to Natural Land Institute for special projects at Nygren Wetland Preserve is a great opportunity for people interested in giving to a non profit cause before the end of the year for tax purposes,” said Director of Marketing and Membership Kim Wheeler Johnsen.
Those interested in making a donation can visit: www.NLI.givesmart.com and look for the donation tab or: www.naturalland.org.
Nygren Wetlands is one of many constellations of natural areas located in northern Illinois owned and or managed by The Natural Land Institute (NLI), which is headquartered in Rockford, Illinois.
Natural Land Institute was founded in 1958, by George Fell, a visionary conservationist and the “driving force behind the establishment of the Nature Conservancy, today the largest conservation organization in the world,” writes Arthur Melville Pearson.
Leigh and the team at NLI want to acknowledge “Nygren Wetland Preserve sits on the ancestral lands of the Illinois and other First Nations who are now part of the Ho-Chunk nation, and we are honored to be stewards of this land.”
“Nygren Wetland is an important stopover for thousands of migrating birds; if you build it, they will come” Leigh said. “Birds that migrate from the Arctic Circle all the way to the tropics every year count on places like Nygren Wetlands. Birds need safe places to rest, restore and refuel to complete their long journeys every year.”
The benefits of restoring a large scale wetland like Nygren go far beyond providing safe stop overs for migrating birds as well as the plants and animals that call the Nygren home. The benefits of restored wetlands help by increasing flood water storage, thereby reducing local and regional flooding.
Nearby landowners as well as towns downstream all benefit from healthy functioning wetlands nearby and upstream.
“We are all downstream in someone’s watershed,” said Jerry Paulsen, a past executive director of NLI. In 2000, Paulsen joined NLI bringing his specialty of restoration ecology.
“Remeandering Raccoon Creek is the biggest success story so far at Nygren Wetlands,” said Johnsen. The herculean task took several years, lots of planning, many partnerships, hundreds of in-kind donations and volunteer hours.
When a creek is “remandered” it involves returning a channelized creek to flow once again through it’s natural stream bed. That process begins by studying dozens and dozens of historical aerial photographs.
In 1938, the United States Geological Survey began making public large scale aerial photographs taken via satellite. It was an exciting new management tool for natural area land managers. Using the historic aerial photographs of the Nygren Wetland Preserve, planners could see the original course of Raccoon Creek which used to meander back and forth through the southern portion of Nygren Wetland.
A naturally wet area within the confluence of two large rivers, the Pecatonica and the Rock Rivers, the land around the naturally meandering Raccoon Creek was far too wet to farm.
Back in the day, standard practice around wetlands that bordered creeks was to channelize the winding creek beds into narrow straight channels, with networks of underground drain tiles forcing water to move quickly off the land and be dispersed into nearby streams or rivers. The process of channelization created more arable acres of land for farming.
Over the years, the wetland soils overwhelmed the man-made channelization and the land simply became too wet to farm. The wetland soils won. Farming was abandoned where the former Raccoon Creek used to meander freely.
Over the course of several years teams of volunteers worked with land planners and large earth moving equipment to dig out the former wandering creek bed of Raccoon Creek. It was an enormous operation.
Today it’s a huge success story. Funds raised during the “Great Beginning” will continue the ongoing work necessary to keep places like Nygren Wetland Preserve healthy and functioning properly while providing safe beautiful places for birds, wildlife and the people who visit.
Those interested in a 20 minute video telling the story of the 721-acre wildlife area can view it at: www.naturalland.org