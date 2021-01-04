Area nursing home residents and staff are beginning to get COVID-19 vaccinations while those in assisted living facilities are still awaiting them.
All staff and residents at Green Knolls at Beloit, 1905 W Hart Road, were beginning to receive vaccinations on Monday. Labor Resource Manager Angel Renteria said Walgreens was coming in to administer them. If people got them today, they were set to receive the second dose of the vaccine on Feb. 1. If they received the first dose on Feb. 1, they will get the second dose on March 1.
At Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1515 Blackhawk Boulevard, South Beloit, staff and residents were able to obtain their first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 30, according to Scott McBride, regional vice president of operations for Tutera Senior Living.
Willowick COO Frieda Pulkowski said staff at their six area assisted living facilities have been working for months to prepare for the vaccinations, although they haven’t arrived quite yet. More frail populations at nursing homes will take precedence. As of Monday, the hope was to get the vaccinations to Willowick on Jan. 31 with a variety of backup dates available as well. Once they arrive, they will be administered alphabetically.
“We are excited,” Pulkowski said.
Once the majority of staff and residents have received their two doses, Pulkowski said Willowick would go back to unlimited visitor restrictions if authorized by state health agencies.
Pulkowski said Willowick was originally going to lift some of the visitor restrictions in October, but the rates of COVID-19 greatly increased and strict restrictions were in place. Some visits with limitations, however, were allowed around the holidays. The limited visits were scheduled to end Monday, but they went so well Willowick will extend limited visits.
Consent forms for the vaccinations were being sent on Tuesday to residents and staff members at Beloit Senior Living, 2250 W Hart Road. A date for the vaccinations will be coming soon, according to Beloit Senior Living Executive Director Amber Parker.
At Azura Memory Care of Beloit, 2086 Colony Court, a date hadn’t been set yet.
“We are patiently waiting,” Executive Director Jennifer Wilson said.
According to a report from AARP, 39% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in nursing homes.