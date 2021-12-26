While the rate of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Rock and Winnebago counties remains high, the total number of new cases have decreased in recent weeks, according to health data.
In the last two weeks, cases have decreased by 12% in Rock County and by 7% in Winnebago County, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
Rock County reported 869 new cases over the last seven days, a 12.6% decrease in cases compared to the last seven-day reporting period. Over the last seven days, Rock County’s test positivity rate was 15.4% which represents a slight increase of 0.19% from the previous reporting period.
As of Dec. 24, the day most recent data was available, 60.9% of all Rock County residents had received at least one vaccination as 56.9% have completed the vaccination series, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.
Wisconsin reported 28,577 new cases and 350 additional virus-related deaths in the last seven days as the statewide test positivity rate during that time period ranged between 10% and 14.9%. An average of 285 additional hospitalizations were reported statewide in that time period, CDC data shows. Overall, 58% of Wisconsin residents have completed vaccination.
Winnebago County, Illinois reported 1,457 new cases and 16 additional virus-related deaths in the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 9.15% over that time period as 101 new hospitalizations were reported in the last seven days. The total number of cases reported over the last seven days is a decrease of 7.73% compared to the previous reporting period, per CDC data.
A total of 57.2% of Winnebago County residents have received one vaccine dose and 51.9% of county residents have completed vaccination, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
In Illinois, 80,927 new cases and 406 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days while the statewide test positivity rate ranged between 8% and 9.9% in that time. In the last seven days, an average of 473 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported. Seventy-six percent of Illinois residents have at least one vaccine dose as 68% of residents are fully vaccinated, IDPH reports.