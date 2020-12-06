Although new COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Rock County the past few days and the positivity rate reached 44%, the number of those hospitalized has decreased from mid-November.
On Sunday, the Rock County Health Department reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 10,053 cases and 98 deaths.
The number of cases in the county is up over numbers reported in the past four days. There had been 60 new cases on Wednesday, 107 new cases on Thursday, 149 new cases on Friday and 75 new cases Saturday.
The health department estimates 59,575 people have tested negative and 8,175 people have recovered. There were 1,780 active cases as of Sunday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 44% on Sunday. There were 49, hospitalized in the county on Friday which has been decreasing since it peaked at 74 people hospitalized on Nov. 18.
Dane County reported 30,001 cases and 107 deaths; Green County reported 1,900 cases and 6 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7.658 cases and 59 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,791 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 412,177 cases and 3,719 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 348,995 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 59,388 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Friday, Winnebago County Health Department reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day in the county, bringing the countywide total to 20,465 cases and 275 deaths. The rolling 7-day positivity rate was 15.2%.
Boone County reported total 4,187 cases and 37 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,488 cases and 50 deaths; McHenry County reported 15,488 cases and 168 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,196 cases and 47 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,671 cases and 34 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 76 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 787,573 cases, including 13,255 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Nationwide there have been 14,462,527 COVID-19 cases reported and 280,135 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.