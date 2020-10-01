SOUTH BELOIT—Screams heard from the haunted barn and hayrides will be heard tonight when Northern Illinois Fear Fest starts scaring locals for its 22nd year.
Northern Illinois Fearfest, 6512 Manchester Road, opens on 7 p.m. for the season. It will run 7—11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7—10 p.m. on Sundays through Halloween weekend.
Rich Barclay, who has run the operation with his wife, Verda Barclay, for more than two decades, said all three attractions will be running—the haunted barn, creepy carnival and hayrides. Each of the three attractions takes about 18 minutes to tour, providing a full evening of entertainment.
To stay safe, people will be separated 6 feet apart in line. All staff and customers will be wearing masks, and staff will get their temperatures taken before their work shifts. Hand sanitizer is available and Barclay has five gallons of disinfectant spray, which he said will be liberally applied.
Barclay said he’s committed to opening the attraction and is seeking legal advice regarding staying open in light of restrictions due to COVID-19. In Winnebago County indoor dining and drinking will be prohibited as of Oct. 3.
Barclay said he passed a state Department of Labor inspection on Thursday and received his permit.
Barclay said he is willing to fight to keep his business open through the pandemic. He said he has about 10,000 followers on Facebook, and many of them want the choice to enjoy the attraction.
He said 1,000 people per night is on the high end of what his operation typically attracts. There are a total of 60 employees, but only 30 of them are working at one time throughout all three attractions and outside.
He said groups going into the haunts cannot be larger than six people per fire department regulations.
“We also spread each group apartment by two to three minutes, and there aren’t more than 16 to 18 people in the barn at one time. When they are waiting in line they are outside and spaced,” Barclay said.
Fear Fest will be as scary as ever this year, with plenty of chainsaws and clowns. A chainsaw-wielding ghoul awaits people outside of the barn, with another prowling around the hayride and people waiting in line.
“You got to have chainsaws and clowns. That’s a rule,” he said.
The barn, built in 1832, includes concrete and wooden flooring which is sometimes a bit uneven and disorienting. Barclay didn’t want to give away too many secrets, but said there are lots of movie scenes in the barn. There might also be a coffin as well as bags of faux bodies to navigate through and lots of unexpected noises and actors which pop out. A ghastly creature with a chainsaw might be outside the attraction just when one thinks they are finally done with the adventure.
The creepy carnival was added in a new building about five years ago. There is “Chucky,” and an electric chair scene in the area. “Snow” falls in a creepy holiday scene in one room and one never knows when the fog machine might start pumping.
For more information visit https://fearfest.info.