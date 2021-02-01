BELOIT — As new variations of the COVID-19 virus are being found across the country, health officials in Rock County say they have yet to identify new strains locally.
Rock County Public Health Department spokesperson Jessica Turner said the health department has not been notified by the state of anyone in Rock County who has one of the COVID-19 variants.
“Virus mutations are common so the variant strains were not unexpected,” Turner said. “There have been variants documented in the U.S. and globally throughout the pandemic, but the difference with these new ones is that they have been found to be more contagious than the original.”
Turner said the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene is responsible for working in coordination with the Department of Health Services (DHS) to conduct disease surveillance for tracking down cases of COVID-19 caused by the variant strains.
On Jan. 13, a new variant strain of COVID-19 was detected in Wisconsin. The state health department said the strain was identified widely in England during November and December of 2020.
In a news release announcing the new strain, DHS said the variant spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain, but noted that there was “no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.”
The variant, known as B117, has been linked to 467 cases in the U.S. across 32 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Wisconsin, one cases of the variant has been identified as of Jan. 31. In Illinois, eight cases of COVID-19 caused by the B117 variant have been identified, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). A majority of the variant cases have been reported in Florida (147 cases) and California (113 cases) as of Jan. 31, per CDC data.
Two other variants account for four cases across three states, CDC data shows.
At Beloit Health System, Clinical Laboratory Director Jane Miller said the health system’s testing procedures can detect a positive COVID-19 test for the original strain and for “any of the current variants.”
All positive tests found in tests done by the health system are reported to the state lab for further review.
A spokesperson for the Winnebago County Health Department did not respond to a request for comment as of press time regarding the possible presence of variants in Winnebago County, Illinois.