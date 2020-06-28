Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday as virus cases increase across the state, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has a total of 839 cases and 23 deaths due to COVID-19.
A total of 648 Rock County residents have recovered from the virus.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,647 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 88 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 572 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Sunday.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 457 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday. The increase follows the third largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began when 539 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.
Over the weekend, a total of 1,496 cases and 11 virus-related deaths were confirmed in Wisconsin, DHS data shows.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 19 new cases and one death on Friday, bringing the countywide total to 2,966 cases and 88 deaths. The health department announced last week no daily updates would be issued on the weekends going forward.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 577 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 541 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,999 cases and 97 deaths; Ogle County reported 252 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 268 cases and five deaths, state data from Sunday shows.
Illinois reported 646 new cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 141,723 cases and 6,888 deaths. The state moved into the fourth phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday. In phase four, gyms, theaters, museums, zoos and indoor dining reopened. The phase allows for up to 50 people to attend organized gatherings.
