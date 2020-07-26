Nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths due to the virus were reported in Rock County on Sunday.
The Rock County Health Department said the county now has reported a total of 1,290 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths due to the virus. The health department estimates there are 323 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 942 people have recovered.
Dane County has reported a total of 3,831 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 120 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,051 cases and 21 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 957 new cases and 1 additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 48,827 cases and 892 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 37,971 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,946 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Friday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 30 new cases and 2 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,454 cases and 111 deaths.
Boone County reported 696 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 779 cases and 24 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,694 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 355 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 306 cases and 6 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,541 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including one additional confirmed death. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 171,424 cases.
, including 7,398 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
