Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, 800 cases and 23 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the first case was reported on March 14.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,172 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 80 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 509 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 268 cases and five deaths were reported on Tuesday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 25,331cases and 750 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 32 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,916 cases and 85 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 562 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 525 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,884 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 237 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 255 cases and five deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday, Illinois reported 601 new cases and 38 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 137,825 cases and 6,707 deaths.
