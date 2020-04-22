BELOIT—If you miss shouting “amen” at church, you can flash your vehicle lights or blinkers or wave your windshield wipers. That’s how New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Ave., held church on Easter and how it plans to celebrate its upcoming 103rd anniversary service this Saturday.
New Zion Baptist Church will host “The Drive-in Worship” on Sunday. Parking begins at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Ivy preaching. The music staff will be playing Gospel music, and a smaller ensemble will be singing 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing.
Sunday is expected to be a big day for the church in light of its 103rd anniversary and everyone is invited.
“It’s safe worship, and the community is welcome to come,” said Robert Givhan, public relations chairperson.
The service will be held rain or shine. People will be able to tune their radios to 88.1 to hear Ivy, or can roll their windows down or both. Visitors must remain in their vehicles to stay safe.
A portion of the offering collected will be to raise money for 10 families impacted by COVID-19.
New Zion Baptist Church held its first outdoor service on Easter Sunday.
“People were really happy to see each other,” Givhan said.
The Easter service was well attended with 70 to 80 vehicles, and congregants from other churches attending.
“People were excited and said it reminded them of the outdoor theaters like Midway Theater in Beloit. It brought back memories of being at the drive-in,” Givhan said. “The ‘amens’ were blinkers or windshield wipers.”
Givhan also said Pastor Ivy gave an informational pack out regarding COVID-19 at the Easter service with Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help the people stay safe and informed.
“Easter is also educating the community,” Givhan said.
New Zion Baptist Church, founded one year before the Spanish Flu struck the nation, continues to inspire people in difficult times. Givhan said its Facebook page is active, filled with prayer requests and posts for those who attend. People call in each day to a phone number for updates and are participating in Zoom meetings to stay in touch.
“It’s a friendly church, and the messages are relevant to today’s time,” Givhan said.
The church also offers food share every other Thursday from 10 a.m.—1 p.m.
For information on any of the church’s offerings, people should call New Zion at 608-362-2010.
It’s not the first time those at New Zion will worship outdoors. The official beginning of New Zion Baptist Church was April 8, 1917 when African Americans from the south migrated to Beloit. At that time, worship services were held outdoors with Sunday afternoon services convening on the Fairbanks Morse hillside near Pleasant and Lawton streets.
Later, members held services in congregants’ homes and/or gathered in a room situated over a garage overlooking the east bank of Rock River, south of St. Paul Catholic Church.
In the 1920s New Zion purchased the property on the corner of Merrill and Third streets. In 1949, a building fund was started to raise funds for a new church edifice and in November 1953, Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Wisconsin laid the cornerstone for the new church. A year later in May 1954, the building was dedicated.
In April 1984 the church purchased the Waterman School building at 1905 Mound Ave.
