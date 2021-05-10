BELOIT — COVID-19 cases reported in Beloit and Janesville last week were lower than what was reported at the end of April, but still higher than figures reported in March of this year, local public health data shows.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined 145 new cases of COVID-19 since last week, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit reported a total of 77 new confirmed cases since May 3, bringing the citywide total to 5,342 cases. A total of 5,118 people have recovered from the virus in Beloit and 31,268 tests came back negative. A total of 83 new recoveries and 249 negative tests were reported from last week.
Beloit’s death rate remains higher than Janesville’s at 1.39%, with Janesville seeing a 0.92% death rate due to COVID-19.
In Janesville, a total of 68 new cases were reported from last week, including 87 additional recoveries and 375 negative tests, pushing the citywide total to 6,886 cases, 6,630 recoveries and 37,783 negative tests.
The leading age group for people contracting the virus in Beloit and Janesville is among people between the ages of 25 and 34 at 17% and 18%, respectively.
Total cases reported in outlying Rock County municipalities are: 464 cases in Clinton; 1,004 cases in Edgerton; 731 cases in Evansville, 957 cases in Milton and 625 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
Meanwhile, eight new cases were reported in Rock County on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 16,011 cases and 170 deaths. A total of 15,416 people have recovered from the virus and 79,747 negative tests have been reported.
People under the age of 34 account for 43% of all COVID-19 cases in Rock County, data shows. Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations, last updated on May 4, remain at 28 admissions.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 205 new cases and no new deaths on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 603,303 cases and 6,904 deaths. An estimated 7,831 cases remain active in Wisconsin and the state’s recovery rate is now 97.6%. The statewide test positivity average for the last seven days is 3.1%, a figure that’s trended slightly downward since an increase reported in March of 2021 that peaked at 3.8%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 34 new cases and no new deaths on Monday, bumping the countywide total to 32,927 cases and 472 deaths.
Winnebago County hospitals are caring for 66 COVID-19 admissions, an increase of six patients from the census last reported on May 7. The county has a test positivity rate of 5.8% over the last seven days.
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,424 new cases and 12 additional deaths were reported on Monday, that brought the statewide total to 1,356,391 cases and 22,235 deaths. Over the last seven days, Illinois reported test positivity rate of 3.4%. The state has a recovery rate of 98%.
Across the county, 24,080 new cases were reported and 280 deaths were reported on Monday. Nationwide, a total of 32,543,257 cases and 578,945 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic last year. Vaccination rates show 46% of people in the country have had one shot and 34.8% of people are fully-vaccinated.