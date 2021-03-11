BELOIT—A new round of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available on March 16 through the Beloit Health System, according to a news release issued on Wednesday.
Vaccines are given by appointment only. Established Beloit Health System patients are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at www.beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
Eligible groups have expanded to include:
• Education and childcare staff
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit, and grocery store employees
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
• Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings
Newly eligible individuals should bring proof of eligibility to their appointment. Accepted items include:
• A form of employee identification (i.e. employee badge)
• Letter from Department of Health and Human Services,
• Letter from employer defining your role in one of the above groups
• Medical Long-Term Care Program identification card
• Long term care/congregate resident letter.
Previously eligible groups are still eligible and able to schedule their vaccine.
• Frontline health care personnel
• Residents of long-term care
• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
• Adults age 65 and older