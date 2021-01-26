New phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout were announced in both Illinois and Wisconsin on Tuesday as it was reported that states across the country could see increased vaccine shipments starting next week.
In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced expanded groups to be included in the vaccine rollout starting March 1. Those eligible now for the vaccine include first responders, frontline health care workers, those ages 65 and up and various essential personnel.
Starting March 1, the vaccine will be offered to people in childcare and education; individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; public facing essential workers; non-frontline health care personnel and congregate living staff. A full list of those eligible can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov.
In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced plans Wednesday to open eligibility to those 65 and older and frontline workers in schools, day cares, post offices and grocery stores. In Illinois, 692,763 doses have been administered as of Jan. 24 out of 1.7 million doses allocated to the state, IDPH data shows.
Federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine to states are expected to increase 16% next week, according to the Washington Post. The newspaper reported that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients was expected to inform governors of the increase on Tuesday. The weekly forecast is expected to go from around 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses nationwide.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Tuesday, according to DHS data.
A total of 13,597 cases and 137 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 68,190 negative tests have been completed, along with 12,813 recoveries as an estimated 647 active cases remain in the county.
As of Tuesday, 21% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 6.1%.
A total of 24 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Monday.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 37,352 cases and 240 deaths; Green County reported 2,636 cases and 12 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,503 cases and 116 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,301 cases and 54 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 535,218 cases and 5,753 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 135 admissions on Tuesday as 23,883 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.9% as an estimated 21,515 cases remain active.
The IDPH reported Winnebago County added 82 new cases and three additional death on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 26,895 cases and 389 deaths.
On Tuesday, Boone County reported 5,664 cases and 68 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,706 cases and 93 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,745 cases and 66 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,646 cases and 58 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,667 new cases and 87 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,108,430 cases and 18,883 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 5.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.