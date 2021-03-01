New groups are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccine demand continues to exceed supply as those now able to be immunized may have to wait.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that as of Monday, new groups able to be vaccinated include those in the education and child care field, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline health care workers and residents in congregate living settings.
While groups are prioritized, all groups are eligible for vaccination. To determine eligibility and to schedule an appointment, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.
Meanwhile, Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 70 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
In Rock County, 26,323 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 15,438 second-doses. A total of 16.1% of the county’s overall population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 1,436,450 vaccine doses have been administered as of Monday, including 492,074 people who have received both vaccine doses.
A total of 14,405 cases and 159 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 72,711 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,065 recoveries as an estimated 181 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.2%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on Feb. 26, are at seven admissions.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 68 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 22.
In Beloit, 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Feb. 22, bringing the citywide total to 4,745 cases. A total of 23,530 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,655 residents have recovered, an increase of 732 negative tests and 34 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 43 cases were reported since Feb. 22, as 6,177 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 32,661 negative tests have been reported as 6,029 people have recovered, an increase of 944 negative tests and 58 recoveries since last week.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 432 cases; Edgerton reported 923 cases; Evansville reported 670 cases; Milton reported 874 cases and there were 578 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 40,571 cases and 273 deaths; Green County reported 3,147 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,837 cases and 127 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 308 cases and no virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 564,268 cases and 6,412 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 31 admissions on Monday as 26,158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.5% as an estimated 7,417 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 11 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 28,351 cases and 440 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A total of 42,548 vaccines have been administered in Winnebago County as 4.06% of the county’s population has completed the vaccination process.
Statewide, a total of 2,756,831 vaccine doses have been administered.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,926 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,276 cases and 112 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,021 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,098 cases and 75 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,143 cases and 20 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,839 cases and 20,536 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.