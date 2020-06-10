NEWARK TOWNSHIP—Everyone’s invited to the inaugural Kauffman’s Country Store Market this Saturday from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. at the store’s lawn at 9550 W. State Road 81.
The new market will include vendors who were displaced from the Beloit Farmers’ Market due to new size restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also will include newcomers who want the opportunity to peddle their fare in the country air.
Vendors will range from Terri Stout’s Midwest Gourmet Garlic to those selling beef jerky, essential oils, books and more. The new market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 17. As of Wednesday, the market had more than a dozen vendors registered with more expected to come on board.
“For a lot of these vendors, it’s helping them with their livelihood. Our location is very beneficial because we have established traffic to the store,” Steve Williams, co-owner of Kauffman’s Country Store with his wife Heather.
For Terri Stout, a former Beloit Farmers’ Market vendor with Midwest Gourmet Garlic and Midwest Mixes, the new market was a Godsend.
“Garlic and a country store go together like peanut butter and jelly,” Stout said.
Stout was a first-time vendor in Beloit last year after three years trying to get in. After a strong start, she was disappointed to learn she would be unable to participate in the Beloit market this year although she understood the reasons for the restrictions.
With 2,400 pounds of garlic growing in her backyard, she worried where she could sell it. Having a new market on Highway 81 and all its accompanying traffic, would be the perfect solution. She said she’s also excited to see some of the other former Beloit vendors including Ken Hnilo of Magic Mushroom Kombucha who used to set up his tent next to hers.
On Saturday, Stout said she will be bringing her veggie dips, olive oil blends, barbecue rubs and pickle mixes along with garlic scapes to the new market. By July, she will bring her full offerings of garlic.
Steve said the new market will adhere to health department guidelines with vendors 15 feet apart, hand sanitizer on scene and social distancing in practice. There will be two porta potties on site.
Steve and Heather Williams have owned Kauffman’s Country Store for three years this September. They purchased it from Arthur and Evelyn Kauffman who ran it for 20 years. Steve, an electrician, said he was born and raised down the road from the store. His wife, a former teacher and then stay-at-home mom runs the store, doing baking, payroll, inventory and packaging up products.
Heather said she and her husband had always talked about having a family business. When she saw the for sale sign three years ago, she went into a mild panic worrying the store might close. One of her favorite products was the fresh ground peanut butter.
“We didn’t want the community to lose this,” Steve added.
Evelyn Kauffman encouraged Heather to consider the possibility of carrying the store’s legacy into the future. When she pitched the idea to Steve, he readily agreed.
Heather figured if it was God’s will it would come to pass.
Today the store is going strong as the mother of four expects a fifth child to arrive soon. Her two oldest kids are already working in the store.
“We give all the glory to God for the store. It was successful with the Kauffman’s, and we look forward to serving the community for many years to come,” Heather said.
The store uses the same recipes the Kauffman’s used. Aside from a few new products here and there, most of the products are similar. The store offers organic and sugar free gluten-free items, honey, local beef and chicken, cheeses, dairy, dried goods, pie-making and cake decorating supplies, seasonings and other goodies as well as Wisconsin handmade furniture.
“People love the variety of spices and the price,” Heather added.
Many customers come to place fresh fruit orders for apricots, cherries, blueberries, peaches, pears and sauce apples.
Kauffman’s offers made-from-scratch cookies on Wednesday; bread on Thursday; and pies on Friday. Cookies include everything from ginger snaps to peanut butter blossoms.
“Come see us. We love seeing friends as well as new faces,” Heather said.
