ROCK COUNTY, Wis.—The Rock County Public Health Department officials say they will have a new tool for tracking the spread of COVID-19 locally.
The new system introduced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) allows close contacts to receive a text or email notifying them of their exposure to COVID-19, which can speed notification and improve the effectiveness of contact tracing.
Based on the information provided to contact tracers when talking with someone who has tested positive for the virus, the contact tracer can send an automatic text or email message to the close contacts the positive individual identified.
The text will be sent from 844-939-2782 and will read:
“Health alert: You have been identified as a close contact to COVID-19. Follow this link for more information https://wedss.wisconsin.gov/self-reporting/#/form/abR_R-PgQMC78gbifjr-EQ. Education for close contacts https://wedss.wisconsin.gov/self-reporting/content/education_for_close_contacts.pdf.”
When clicking either link, contacts will be brought to a Wisconsin Division of Public Health branded page. Emails and SMS messages will be sent out at 5 p.m. each day for all close contacts identified in the prior 24 hours. Individuals without access to a cell phone with texting or an email will still receive a phone call.
Rock County Public Health Specialist Kelsey Cordova said the health department has around 25 staff members available to conduct disease investigations and contact tracing for COVID-19 locally. Positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock County are contacted and networks are established to find contacts of whom the sick person may have been around or spent time with.
“The critical piece of contact tracing is to get in touch with people,” Cordova said. “One of the biggest barriers we have is being able to get in touch with people. This new technology will help support health departments across the state to help control the spread of COVID-19.”
Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said Thursday the health department was averaging about 40 new cases per day this week compared to around 50 new cases per day last week.
“Hopefully we will continue to see decreases in case activity,” Zupan said.
Over the last seven days, Rock County has reported around 226 new cases per 100,000 residents as 872 cases remain active in the county as of Thursday. A total of 21 patients are receiving care for the virus in Rock County hospitals, Zupan said.
To date, 19,333 cases and 214 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the pandemic began.
Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, 64.6% in Rock County have received one dose and 64.2% of residents have completed vaccination. In terms of overall population, 56.4% of Rock County residents have received one vaccine shot and 53.6% of Rock County residents have completed vaccination.
On Thursday, DHS reported that Wisconsin saw an average of 2,296 new cases over the last seven days including 18 additional virus-related deaths. The statewide test positivity rate is 8.2% as 57.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose and 54.5% of residents completed vaccination.