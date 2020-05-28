Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday.
In total, the Rock County Health Department has reported 607 confirmed cases and 18 deaths due to the virus. A total of 137 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday.
Demographic data for Rock County municipalities shows that 359 of the county’s virus cases originated in Beloit, along with 35 probable cases, with 58% of the city’s cases infecting Hispanic/Latino residents.
Of all reported Beloit cases, 51% of local cases are among people between the ages of 35 and 64.
In total, 767 tests that originated in Beloit remain pending and 2,815 people in Beloit have tested negative. In terms of recovery, 56 people in Beloit have recovered.
A spokesperson for Frito Lay in Beloit confirmed that additional COVID-19 cases have been reported at the facility, but declined to provide an exact number. On May 4, Frito Lay reported two cases among employees.
The health department has repeatedly declined to provide specific facility outbreak data. Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova said the state was responsible for disclosing information on facility-wide public health investigations.
In Janesville, 196 cases have been confirmed along with 31 probable cases. The city reported a total of 532 pending tests from 3,274 tested as 2,514 people in Janesville have tested negative with 50 recoveries.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing also will be available in Walworth and Jefferson County through May 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Perkins Stadium parking lot, 910 W. Schwager Dr, in Whitewater.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 69 new cases and four additional deaths, bringing the county’s total up to 2,062 cases and 58 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 424 cases and 16 deaths; DeKalb County reported 370 cases and four deaths; McHenry County reported 1,488 cases and 70 deaths; Ogle County reported 200 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 199 cases and two deaths.
data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,527 new cases and 104 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 115,833 and 5,186 deaths.
Also on Thursday, IDPH filed emergency rules mandating long-term care facilities comply with infection control practices, including testing all residents and staff for COVID-19. Each facility will be required to develop and implement a testing plan to better protect vulnerable residents.
