The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new data tool on Thursday to better track the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.
In Rock County, a total of 20,122 vaccine doses have been administered as of Thursday, representing 12% of the county’s overall population, DHS reports. Of those who have received the vaccine, 4% have received both shots.
The new DHS vaccine data dashboard shows that 36.8% of vaccines administered in Rock County have been given to people 65 and older, followed by the two other leading age groups of 45 to 54 and 35 to 44. Demographic data also shows that 10.9% of vaccines administered were given to White residents; 4.9% to Asian residents; 3.1% Black residents and 2.7% American Indian residents.
Rock County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,086 cases and 148 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 70,312 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,574 recoveries as an estimated 364 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 21% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3.6%.
A total of 19 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 39,039 cases and 264 deaths; Green County reported 2,916 cases and 15 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,719 cases and 124 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,239 cases and 11 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 553,110 cases and 6,140 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 52 admissions on Thursday as 25,142 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 96.6% as an estimated 12,647 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 49 new cases and two additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 27,788 cases and 418 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 29,598 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents representing a total of 2.77% of the county’s overall population.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,831 cases and 73 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,028 cases and 108 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,894 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,935 cases and 69 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,838 new cases and 102 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,155,833 cases and 19,841 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 27,127,858 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began and 470,110 deaths have been attributed to the virus. More than 34 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including about 11 million who have received both doses.