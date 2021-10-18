The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Beloit and Janesville over the last week dropped significantly compared to the previous week, according to data published Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Between Monday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 18, Beloit and Janesville combined to report 149 new cases, down sharply from 330 new cases reported between Monday, Oct. 4 and Monday, Oct. 11.
In Beloit, 52 new cases were reported since Oct. 11, bringing the citywide total to 6,476 cases as 6,112 people have recovered and 30,542 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week 98 new recoveries and 295 new negative tests were reported.
Beloit has a mortality rate of 1.34% and the two leading age groups for current cases are those between 15 and 24, and 25 and 34, accounting for 34% of the city’s overall case total, health department data shows.
In Janesville, 96 new cases were reported since Oct. 11, pushing the citywide total to 8,282 cases as 7,863 people have recovered and 44,523 negative tests have been recorded. Since last week, 124 additional recoveries were reported along with 307 negative tests.
Janesville has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.98% and the two leading groups for cases in the city are those ages 15 to 24 (17%) and 25 to 34 (18%).
In terms of vaccinations, Janesville’s completed vaccination rate of 56.2% is 15.3% higher than Beloit’s completed vaccination rate of 40.9%, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Outlying Rock County municipalities reported the following since Oct. 11: Two new cases in Clinton (545 total), nine new cases in Edgerton (1,213 total), Evansville reported seven new cases (939 total), Milton reported 13 new cases (1,193 total) and unincorporated Rock County reported 10 new cases (782 total).
In Rock County on Monday a total of 16 new cases were reported, bringing the countywide total to 19,443 cases and 214 deaths since the pandemic began.
Countywide, Rock County has a first-dose vaccination rate of 56.5% of all residents and a completed vaccination rate of 53.6%. That figure rises slightly when ineligible groups are removed from the overall total, which brings the county’s eligible vaccinated rate to 64.6% first doses and 64.2% of eligible residents completing vaccination, DHS and health department data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,158 new cases have been reported in the last seven days and 15 additional deaths have been reported. The state has a test positivity rate of 7.6% as 57.4% of all residents have one vaccine dose and 54.7% of residents completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, public health officials announced over the last seven days, 167 cases per 100,000 residents with a test positivity rate of 3.9%. A total of 46.7% of all county residents are fully vaccinated.
Across Illinois, new COVID-19 cases are down 19% over the last seven days compared to the week prior as over 1.6 million cases and 25,470 deaths have been recorded in the state since March of 2020. The state seven-day test positivity rate is 2.4%. A total of 56.28% of all state residents are vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health data shows.
Across the United States, 189.3 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There have been 44,847,861 COVID-19 cases in the nation and 723,205 deaths due to the virus.