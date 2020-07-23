Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County Thursday, but no additional virus related deaths were reported.
That brings the countywide total to 1,244 cases and 25 deaths, according to figures provided by the Rock County Health Department. The health department estimates there are 350 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 457 people have tested negative and 869 people have recovered.
In South Beloit, free COVID-19 testing was offered at South Beloit High School Thursday. COVID-19 testing will be offered again today at South Beloit High School from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
After Wisconsin hit a record of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Tuesday, more communities in the state are requiring residents to wear face masks in certain public settings.
Racine, Green Bay, Whitewater, Superior, Madison and Milwaukee have requirements for face masks in certain situations.
The Rock County Board of Supervisors may take up a nonbinding resolution on Aug. 13 urging people to wear face masks. Gov. Tony Evers has resisted calls for a statewide mask wearing requirement.
Dane County has reported 3,669 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 119 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 993 cases and 20 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,052 new cases and 13 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 45,899 cases and 878 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 35,502 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,504 active cases in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 30 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,424 cases and 109 deaths.
Boone County reported 669 cases and 22 deaths; DeKalb County reported 749 cases and 24 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,593 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 346 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 296 cases and 6 deaths, state data shows.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
