New COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the virus continue to trend down in the Stateline Area as Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer cases last week compared to the previous reporting week, municipal data published by the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, Beloit and Janesville combined to report 959 new COVID-19 cases. That’s down from the previous week when the municipalities combined to report 1,574 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, according to health department data.
In Beloit, 747 new cases were reported, bringing the citywide total to 11,711 cases. In the last week, 892 additional people recovered (10,326 total) from the virus and 551 people tested negative (38,050 total). Beloit’s COVID-19 death rate is 1.02% and the most common age group for cases remains 15 through 34-year-olds as they account for 34% of all virus cases.
In Janesville, 212 new cases were reported last week, pushing the citywide total to 15,303 cases as 1,071 additional recoveries and 2,842 additional negative tests were reported. In total, 13,372 people have recovered in Janesville from the virus and 54,657 negative tests have been reported. The city’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 0.78%.
The most common age group for cases in Janesville is 25 through 34-year-olds as they account for 18% of all citywide cases.
Around Rock County, 17 new cases were reported in Clinton (837 total); 48 new cases were reported in Edgerton (2,388 total); Evansville reported 26 new cases (1,849 total); and Milton reported 38 new cases (2,372 total); and 10 new cases (1,403 total) were reported in unincorporated Rock County, the health department reports.
Vaccination rates in Beloit continue to lag compared to Janesville and other Rock County municipalities, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows. In Beloit, 48.6% of residents have received one dose and 44.2% of residents have completed vaccination. In Janesville, 63.5% of residents have had one vaccination and 59.7% of residents have completed vaccination, DHS reports.
Data reported by the CDC between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12 shows Rock County reported 638 new cases and a test positivity rate of 15.96% as 72.2% of people five and older are fully vaccinated.
Wisconsin reported 18,147 new cases and 277 additional virus-related deaths in that time as the state saw a test positivity rate between 10% and 14.9% as 68% of people five and older are fully vaccinated.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 821 new cases and a test positivity rate of 8.6% as 60.5% of people five and older are fully vaccinated.
Illinois reported 29,939 new cases and 568 additional virus-related deaths in that time as the state saw a test positivity rate between 5% and 7.9% as 71% of people five and older are fully vaccinated.