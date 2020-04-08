The coronavirus/COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the Stateline Area with new cases reported and new deaths reported in neighboring counties.
Rock County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, 42 positive cases have been reported in Rock County There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the county, the Rock County Public Health Department reported.
In counties bordering Rock County, Dane County reported 302 cases and 11 deaths; nine cases in Green County; and 23 cases in Walworth County as of Wednesday afternoon, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,756 positive cases and 99 deaths were reported on Wednesday, an increase of 178 cases and seven deaths due to COVID-19 from Tuesday. To date, 790 patients or 29% of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalizations, per DHS data.
In Illinois, 15,078 cases and 462 deaths were reported on Wednesday, an increase of 1,529 cases and 82 deaths due to COVID-19 from Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, nine new cases were reported bringing the county’s total up to 76 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) announced on Wednesday.
The health department is investigating positive cases of COVID-19 in residents at two separate long term care facilities including Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor in Rockford.
In counties bordering Winnebago County, Boone county reported its first COVID-19 related death—a woman in her 80s. Boone County has seven confirmed cases of the virus. There are 32 cases and one death reported in DeKalb County. Twelve cases have been reported in Ogle County and six cases have been reported in Stephenson County, IDPH data from Wednesday shows.
