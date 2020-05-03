Illinois has topped 60,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Wisconsin nears 8,000 as virus-related deaths continue to rise in the Stateline Area.
In Rock County, a total of 262 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths were reported as of Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), an increase of one virus-related death from last week.
Between April 30 and May 1, Rock County saw its second highest single-day increase of cases and health officials are citing increased testing as a reason for the increase. Between April 30 and May 2, a total of 480 virus tests were processed in Rock County, with 62 of the 480 tests coming back positive.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported a total of 7,964 COVID-19 cases and 334 virus-related deaths on Sunday, an increase of 304 new cases and seven additional virus-related deaths.
In total, 47% of all cases in Wisconsin have been diagnosed within the last 30 days, DHS reported.
In counties in the Rock County region, 436 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 17 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 15 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data published Sunday shows.
A DHS database of hospital capacity shows that in the south central region that is made up of 13 counties, including Rock County, there are a total of 857 hospital beds available as of Sunday across the region.
A total of 3,723 people or 48% of the state’s virus total have recovered. The state health authority has opened 50 testing sites across Wisconsin, with a daily testing capacity of 11,300 tests. As of Sunday, 77,997 have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Sunday Wisconsin has received a donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from its sister state of Heilongjiang Province, China to help grow its supply of personal protective equipment.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 562 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 virus-related deaths were reported as of Sunday by the Winnebago County Health Department.
A total of 6,320 tests have been completed in Winnebago County, with 3,140 pending and 2,618 with negative for COVID-19.
Across Illinois, a total of 61,499 COVID-19 cases and 2,619 virus-related deaths were reported as of Sunday, an increase of 2,994 new cases and 63 additional deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Over the weekend, the state bolstered its testing capacity. IDPH reported that nearly 19,500 virus tests were processed on Sunday, marking the highest test total to-date. Since May 1, a total of 49,500 COVID-19 tests have been processed by the state.
Protesters in Chicago and Fox Lake on Saturday also spoke out against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Pritzker’s extension of the stay-at-home order faces a trio of lawsuits challenging the order that’s in effect—for now—through May 30.
In the Rockford region, IDPH reported on Sunday that 82 intensive care unit beds were available of a possible 167, along with 150 ventilators available of a possible 177.
For counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 138 cases and 11 deaths; 125 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 738 cases and 37 deaths in McHenry County; 129 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 63 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data from Sunday shows.
