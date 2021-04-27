Nearly 50% of all Rock County residents over the age of 16 who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department announced on Tuesday that 47.9% of eligible residents had received one shot of the vaccine, up from 44.6% that was reported on April 20. A total of 34.8% of residents had completed the vaccination series, up from 30.9% on April 20.
In Rock County, 44,299 people (27.1%) have completed vaccination and 63,283 (38.7%) of residents have received at least one vaccine shot, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 80,256 people (28.25%) have completed vaccination out of a total 177,696 doses administered, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
In Wisconsin, a total of 4,258,516 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, representing 2,460,545 (42.3%) residents having received one shot and 1,855,145 (31.9%) of residents having completed vaccination, per DHS data.
In Illinois, a total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, representing 3,835,491 people (30.1%) that have completed vaccination, IDPH data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 15,595 cases and 166 deaths. The health department reports a total of 15,041 people have recovered from the virus in the county and an estimated 388 cases remain active. As of April 22, the day most recent data was made available, a total of nine patients were receiving care at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19.
Winnebago County reported 69 new cases an no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 31,815 cases and 461 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department announced that walk-up vaccinations without an appointment would be available for a second-straight day from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the mass vaccination site at the former K-mart store building, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford. Illinois residents are asked to bring a photo ID. Vaccines are available for people ages 16 and older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 815 cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 595,864 cases and 6,773 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 97.4% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.1%.
In Illinois, a total of 2,566 cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,325,726 cases and 21,858 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 4.1%.
New on Tuesday came updated guidelines on mask recommendations from the CDC. The agency issued new guidelines on outdoor mask use for fully-vaccinated Americans. People who are fully-vaccinated can no unmask at small outdoor gathering or when dining outside with friends from different households, but unvaccinated people should wear a mask at those gatherings.
Individuals are considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after they have received a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two weeks after receiving a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing Tuesday.
Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC recommends avoiding large indoor gatherings.
“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present,” Walensky said. “We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved.”
The updated guidelines come as vaccinations continue to rise nationwide. On Tuesday, the CDC reports 42.7% of Americans have received one shot and 29.1% have completed vaccination. A total of 38,201 new cases and 492 deaths were reported in the U.S. on Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to 31,924,610 cases and 569,771 deaths since the pandemic began.